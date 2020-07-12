Bruno Fernandes Speaks on Ighalo’s Manchester United Bench Role

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says Odion Ighalo remains one of the quality players in the team.

Ighalo joined United on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in January.

The 31-year-old has given a good account of himself, scoring on each of his four starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

By reason of this feat, the former Super Eagles striker has now equalled the achievement of Jimmy Hanson from 1925 – with the former United player the only other man to have netted on his first four starts for the club.

“We have a lot of quality on the bench – Odion [Ighalo] scored in the cup against Norwich and we also have players like Dan James, Jesse [Lingard], Juan [Mata], Chongy [Tahith Chong],”Fernandes told the club’s official website.

“So we know when we’re tired and we need some freshness, we have a lot of players for the end of the season. It’s easy to play with these kind of players.”