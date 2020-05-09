Brown Ideye Not Ruling Out Super Eagles Return

Aris Thessaloniki of Greece forward Brown Ideye says he has not yet retired from the Nigeria national team and will honour a call-up if being offered one.

Ideye, 31, featured for the Super Eagles in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations – scoring a goal against Mali in the semi-final, and also played a role in the Fifa Confederations Cup in Brazil.

The forward, who last featured for the country in a World Cup qualification encounter against Zambia was asked during a live Instagram session on Brila FM if he would return to the Eagles if invited.

“Why not, I’ve not retired from the national team yet, so if I have the chance, for sure, I want to be called,” he answered.

The former Bayelsa United attacker who has netted seven goals this season for Aris, insists he’s focused on club football at the moment, adding that the only way to get a re-call into the national team is when he keeps improving his stats as a Front man.

“Am more focused on club football, without me doing well in my club, there’s no way I can get a call-up so I just want to focus on my club and make I do the right thing which is scoring goals and that’s the only thing that can make them notice me,” he added.

Ideye has 26 caps for the Super Eagles and has scored six times.