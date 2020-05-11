Brown Ideye Leaves Door Open for Galatasaray, Fenerbahce Offers

According to reports in the Turkish media, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are interested in Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye.

Ideye is currently on the payroll of Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, but his contract will expire at the end of this campaign, which means he becomes a free agent.

Reports has it that that the 31-year-old is not interested in extending his contract with Aris FC following the inability of the club to attract big stars and also challenge for important titles.

The Striker is still desperate to win big titles at club level before he hangs his but and is reportedly keen on a switch to any of the big sides in Turkey.

Ideye has scored eight league goals for his present team, before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.