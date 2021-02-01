Brilliant Aiyenugba earns precious away point for Kwara United

Kwara United continued their impressive away form, holding MFM FC to a goalless result in Lagos on Sunday.

Veteran goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba also kept his fourth consecutive clean sheet and was voted man of the match after a terrific display at the Soccer Temple.

Kwara United, who themselves came into the match on the back of consecutive wins against Enyimba and FC Ifeanyi Ubah, settled quickly into the match and should have been in front after just ten minutes.

Talisman Issa Gata was clear on goal, but he failed to convert the opportunity, despite having just MFM goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi to beat.

MFM created their first chance of the game moments later, Akani Elijah dribbled two defenders, before firing at the goal, but he was denied by goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba who palmed the ball away.

Kwara United FC got a another good opportunity to score as Afeez Nosiru set up Jide Fatokun who beat two opponents comfortably only for his shot to be saved by Folarin Abayomi.

Kwara United continued to press and Wasiu Alalade made a superb run from his favorite right wing position, before setting up Michael Ohanu with a brilliant pass, but the former MFM Man’s shot was blocked by Kelechi Ogoh.

The game’s final chance of the half fell to the visitors, as Kalu Nweke was clear on goal, however his shot was pinched away by the goalkeeper.

The home side returned to the pitch after the break with more intent and should have scored on several occasions, but it was Dele Aiyenugba who stood firm to deny them.

Aiyenugba also made a wonderful save to stop Ebenezer Odeyemi’s effort.

MFM almost scored the winner with the last kick of the game but Aiyenugba again came to the rescue with another brilliant save.

The draw means that only Nasarawa United have picked more point (7) away from home this season, than Kwara United FC (5).

Kwara United are sixth on the NPFL table and the Harmony Boys will be facing Lobi Stars in their next game, midweek, in Ilorin.