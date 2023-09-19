BRILA’S COO FOR WORLD FOOTBALL SUMMIT

Brila Media is berthing at the World Football Summit (WFS) holding September 20-21,2023 in Sevilla,Spain following the selection of Miss Debbie Larry-Izamoje, its Chief Operating Officer for the first edition of the Female Leaders Workshop (FLW) ,a unique aspect of the global summit.

Incidentally, Debbie holds a post graduate Diploma in Digital Media and Sports Communications from the Barcelona Sports Institute ,Spain .

She will tap emerging opportunities not only in the fast growing female football category but also the digital, terrestrial and marketing aspects of mankind’s most popular sport.

In addition to her Barcelona Sports Institute Diploma, Debbie holds a Bachelors degree in Information Management (University of Sheffield),M.Sc Management (University College,London) Diploma in User Innovation (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Certificate in Executive Sports Management(Lagos Business School)& short course certificate in Innovation & Strategy (Harvard University).

Under her watch,Brila rebranded with the introduction of audio-visual radio,the Brila app ,robust social media handles as well as the very engaging websites www.brila.net and www.footballive.ng.