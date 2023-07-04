Brighton dump Chase for Chelsea Player, want Calvin Bassey

Super Eagles and OGC Nice forward, Terem Moffi, has received the esteemed recognition of UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season for his extraordinary acrobatic goal in his club's 2-2 draw against Basel.

Silas Nwankwo seem to be settling well into life at Mjallby, the Forward has made six appearances for his new team in the Allsvenskan as they make a push for European football next season.