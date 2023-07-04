Players AbroadWorld Football Brighton dump Chase for Chelsea Player, want Calvin Bassey By Joseph Obisesan - July 4, 2023 0 138 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 19: Calvin Bassey of AFC Ajax controls the ball during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AFC Ajax and Sparta Rotterdam at Johan Cruijff Arena on February 19, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Brighton & Hove Albion have intensified their pursuit of Calvin Bassey by initiating contact with Ajax. After having their offer for Levi Colwill rejected by Chelsea, the Seagulls turned to Super Eagles and Ajax defender, Calvin Bassey. On Monday, it was reported that the Premier League team was keeping an eye on Bassey. Transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano, disclosed that Brighton has begun negotiations with Ajax for the Nigerian. Calvin Bassey endured a rather difficult start to life in the Eredivisie and received criticism from former Ajax players. He however got back to form before the end of last season and now, a move is on the cards to the English Premier League.