Brighton 2-0 Watford: Seagulls too good for Ekong, Etebo and Dennis

Watford were brought back down to earth in the second round of Premier League games following the 2-0 defeat to Brighton and all three Nigerians; William Troost-Ekong, Peter Etebo and Dennis Emmanuel, were all present.

Two first half goals from Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay sealed all three points for Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Nigerian trio all started and were on for the duration of the game; Troost-Ekong with decent performance in defence, while Etebo had very little to do in midfield and Dennis was shut-out, restricted to a single shot in all 90 minutes.

However the forward was quite aggressive in his play, attempting six tackles – a joint third in the game. He also won two aerial duels and completed three dribbles.

In their opening game of the season, Watford ground out a win against Aston Villa, picking up three points in a 3-2 win.