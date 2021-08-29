Brighton 0-2 Everton: Iwobi comes off the bench in Toffees win

Alex Iwobi came off the bench and was afforded 21 minutes in Everton’s 2-0 away win at Brighton on Saturday.

Iwobi replaced forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the latter had scored the Toffees second goal, a penalty in the 58th minute.

The Nigerian with an expected goal return of 0.1 did manage to get a shot on goal.

In the game Everton grabbed a first-half lead through Demarai Gray (41′) before Calvert-Lewin’s penalty sealed the hard fought win for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Speaking on his team’s performance the manager said:

“From the beginning, the team has shown very good spirit and desire and organisation,” said Benitez.

“Then they tried to do what they have to for the benefit of the team.

“We won and kept a clean sheet, so there are a lot of positives.

“We had three or four chances to play better counter-attacks in the first half but missed the last pass or movement.

“It was better in the second half, we needed to be sure we were strong in defence and could play quick counter-attacks.

“We have had difficult games. In the first game against Southampton we showed character to come from behind, something the team hadn’t done for a long time.

“We played against a very difficult team in Leeds – and could have won the game in the end. Against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup, we played part of the game with 10 men and were able to still win the game.

“This one, because we had maybe more control and, especially, more control at the end, you can say it was better.

“We are improving and, hopefully, we can continue improving, if the players keep working in this way.”