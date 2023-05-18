Brentford’s Ivan Toney Slammed with Eight-month ban

By
Admin
-
0
83
Ivan Toney has been banned for 8 months for violating the FA's betting regulation.
Ivan Toney. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

England International and Brentford Striker, Ivan Toney will face a lengthy ban – 8 months – for violating the FA’s Betting rules.

The allegation dates as far back as 2017, when Toney was a loan player from Newcastle at Scunthorpe, and the case has been running for 6 months.

 

Toney’s case was first reported in November 2022, when he was charged with 232 Football Association rules relating to betting. Later in December, 30 more charges were added.

It was reported that the 27 year-old pleaded guilty to some of the cases, and that on Tuesday he gave further evidence before a FA disciplinary panel.

Ivan Toney has enjoyed a superb season for Brentford, scoring 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances to keep the Bees at the top half of the table.

 

Ivan Toney with Brentford teammate Frank Onyeka.
Ivan Toney celebrates with Frank Onyeka during a Premier League match. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

He made a deserved England debut earlier this season, but missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad just weeks after the allegations were made public.

 

 

According to the verdict, the Striker cannot return to Brentford for training until September.

The ban takes effect immediately and will now miss the remaining PL games. However he can appeal the verdict.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here