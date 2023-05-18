Brentford’s Ivan Toney Slammed with Eight-month ban

England International and Brentford Striker, Ivan Toney will face a lengthy ban – 8 months – for violating the FA’s Betting rules.
The allegation dates as far back as 2017, when Toney was a loan player from Newcastle at Scunthorpe, and the case has been running for 6 months.
Toney’s case was first reported in November 2022, when he was charged with 232 Football Association rules relating to betting. Later in December, 30 more charges were added.
It was reported that the 27 year-old pleaded guilty to some of the cases, and that on Tuesday he gave further evidence before a FA disciplinary panel.
Ivan Toney has enjoyed a superb season for Brentford, scoring 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances to keep the Bees at the top half of the table.
He made a deserved England debut earlier this season, but missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad just weeks after the allegations were made public.