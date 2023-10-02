Brentford tame Awoniyi, but 10-Man Forest Survive against Bees

Joseph Obisesan
Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi in action during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford FC. (Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Super Eagles duo, Taiwo Awoniyi and Frank Onyeka featured for their respective club sides in the game week 7 match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford on Sunday.

Despite going down 10 men just 10 minutes after the start of the second half following Moussa Niakhate’s sending off, Nottingham Forest were able to hold their ground against the Bees.

 

The match ended 1-1 at the City Ground with goals from Christian Norgaard (58′) and Nicolas Dominguez (65′).

Awoniyi had a rather difficult afternoon as he saw a goal disallowed in the 8th minute and Nottingham Forest struggled to create chances.

He was taken off for former Newcastle striker, Chris Wood.

 

Taiwo Awoniyi
The LED board shows the decision of “no goal” after Taiwo Awoniyi scores during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford FC at City Ground. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Onyeka was introduced in the second half to keep things balanced in the middle for Brentford; a job he did well as he maintained the tempo.

 

 

He also got a yellow card in the 88th minute as Brentford could not capitalize on their numerical advantage.

