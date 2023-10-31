Brentford Condemns, Investigates Racist Attack on Frank Onyeka

Brentford have strongly denounced racial taunts aimed at their Player, Frank Onyeka

The Nigerian received derogatory remarks on social media after the incredible victory of the Bees at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

He shared a screenshot of the message received from the Instagram user after the game.

With goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo, Thomas Frank’s team defeated Chelsea 2-0.

Onyeka entered the game in the sixty-third minute as a substitute.

As a response to the situation, Brentford FC issued a statement in condemning the act.

“Last night another incident of disgusting, racist abuse was directed towards one of our players, this time Frank Onyeka, on social media,” read the statement on the club’s official website.

“It is hugely disappointing that one of our players has had to deal with this yet again. This week the Online Safety Bill was passed – we hope that its implementation will make social media safer and that it will support our efforts to hold these cowards and the social media companies themselves to account.

“Frank has our full support at this time as we instigate our investigations with the authorities.

“We remain committed to tackling discrimination throughout our game.”