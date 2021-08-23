Brentford boss delivers verdict on Frank Onyeka after Selhurst Park stalemate

Frank Onyeka made his second start for Brentford in the Premier League as the Bees forced Crystal Palace to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.
Onyeka got about 70 minutes in the encounter and was effective for Frank Thomas’ side as they continue their unbeaten start to the league.
The Midfielder made six tackles; the most in the game, only Sergi Canós matched the Nigerian’s impact.
In his post match presser, the Brentford boss spoke on the new signing’s performance:
“Vitaly and Frank are unbelievable pressing players and they tired a little bit in the end because they covered a lot of ground.
“We want to keep that intensity going constantly so I had to change them at a certain stage.”
“Defensively this draw gives us good belief. We had belief before but of course it’s nice to see an action alive. Now we feel we can be in the Premier League and defend well, high middle and low, so that’s definitely good. Two clean sheets is something we value very highly.”