Brentford Boss confident Onyeka and co will shock PL after draw against Man United in pre-season

Midfielder Frank Onyeka came off the bench for his first game in the colors of Brentford in pre-season.

Onyeka was introduced just past the hour mark with Manchester United ahead 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils took the lead through Anthony Elanga from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross after just 12 minutes.

Brentford leveled 8 minutes later, Shandon Baptiste with the goal and the teams retired to the tunnel for the break.

After the restart, Man United were back in front, dominating play and would eventually put away one of many chances created.

Andreas Pereira scored in the 50th minute after a poor clearance from Jesse Lingard’s goal attempt.

After going behind, Brentford boss Thomas Frank called on Onyeka, one of 10 changes made by the Bees in the game.

His introduction and a midfield rejig brought some stability to the team and free ball movement and Brentford would go on to benefit from the control of the game from that point.

Bryan Mbeum netted in the 78th minute, his goal tying the contest again.

Speaking after the game manager Thomas Frank said the game showed signs of what the team can achieve and insists they won’t be tourists in the EPL.

“I think it’s a game we analyze a lot; a game we’ll talk about a lot, because there’s a lot of things to learn from this game,” Thomas enthused.

“Good experience to come to this fantastic stadium and try to play here. We’re going into the Premier league and no doubt the big secret is it’s eleven against eleven in the premier league as well.

“So, in some ways a lot of things will be the same, but there’s still some grounds; it’ll be the first experience and also to play in grounds like this in front of a lot of fans will be a huge experience that we need to cope with which I’m 100 percent sure we will, because we’re not coming here to be tourists we’re coming here to do everything we can to fight and get as many points as we can.”