Brendan Rodgers confirms Iheanacho is “Important” to Leicester

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has described Kelechi Iheanacho as an important member of the squad after handing the player a contract extension that will keep the Forward at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

Iheanacho returned from the international break with Nigeria after a brilliant spell in March.

He won the PL Player of the Month and the club also rewarded him with a fresh contract.

The 24 year-old scored five goals in three PL matches and a double against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Rodgers welcomed Iheanacho from the break, but the Forward’s goalscoring run of four games was halted by Manchester City.

On Saturday, League leaders Manchester City comfortably dispatched Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, and the Nigeria was shutout.

“He has been excellent; he’s a very important member of our squad,” Rodgers said after Saturday’s game. “Today, he gave everything considering he was back late on Thursday night from Nigeria, him and Wilf (Ndidi).”

“So, he’s a very important player for us and he has been brilliant of late and we’ll keep that going with him.”