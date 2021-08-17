Breaking! Nigeria to battle Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan at AFCON 2021

Nigeria will face 7 times African champions Egypt as well as Guinea Bissau and Sudan in group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria, who themselves have won the competition three times, will kick off the AFCON with a mouthwatering clash against the Pharaohs on January 11 at the 30,000 capacity Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The draw ceremony held for the 2022 AFCON was held, Thursday, in Cameroon.

It is the 33rd edition of the continental showpiece and Nigeria, who were seeded in the group, are one of the tournament favorites.

The AFCON is a 24-team tournament and the top two teams from each group, after three rounds of matches, automatically qualify for the round of 16.

Kick off date for the biennial tournament is 9th January, when the first game between Cameroon and Burkina Faso will be played at the Paul Biya Stadium in Yaounde.