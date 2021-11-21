Breaking! Manchester United agree to sack Solskjaer

According multiple sources, PL side Manchester United have decided to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties as Manager.
Solskajer’s role had come under scrutiny following a string of bad results including a winless run of seven games in their last 8 PL matches.
The last straw was the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday at Vicarage Road.
Meanwhile, although the club is yet to make the announcement official, it’s widely reported that the Norwegian would get the boot after an emergency meeting was called, Saturday, after the game.
Several sources including Bleacher Report made the announcement minutes after the emergency board meeting concluded.