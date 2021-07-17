Breaking: La Decima! Al Ahly crowned CAF Champions League Winners

Al Ahly have been crowned CAF Champions League winners and for a record extending 10th time following a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Kaizer Chiefs, Saturday, at the Stade Mohamed V.

Mohamed Sherif (53′), Mohamed Magdy Afsha (64′) and Amr El Solia (74′) all found the back of the net after happy Mashiane’s firs half red card (45+4) gave Al Ahly a numerical advantage.

Chiefs Head coach Stuart Baxter trusted Daniel Akpeyi to start between the sticks for Amakhosi, but there was little the Nigerian could do to stop the onslaught on the night.

The goalie had kept 6 clean sheets before the final, the most in the competition this campaign.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Junior Ajayi, who celebrated his second CAF CL title, was an unused substitute.