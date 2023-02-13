Brazilian Legend Hails Osimhen, Likens Him To Pele

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
122
Victor Osimhen. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Former Napoli and Brazil Legend, Antonio Careca has praised Victor Osimhen’s impact at the club this season and compared the youngster with football icon Pele.

Careca has been impressed with the 24 year-old’s goal scoring craft – in particular the Forward’s goal against AS Roma last October.

Speaking on the goal against Jose Mourinho’s side, the Brazilian told Calciomercato: “In the goal scored against Roma, I saw something similar to Pele.

“He dominated the ball, dominated the defender and smashed the goal. In that goal, there is everything, technique, malice and power.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here