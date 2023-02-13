Brazilian Legend Hails Osimhen, Likens Him To Pele

Former Napoli and Brazil Legend, Antonio Careca has praised Victor Osimhen’s impact at the club this season and compared the youngster with football icon Pele.
Careca has been impressed with the 24 year-old’s goal scoring craft – in particular the Forward’s goal against AS Roma last October.
Speaking on the goal against Jose Mourinho’s side, the Brazilian told Calciomercato: “In the goal scored against Roma, I saw something similar to Pele.
Victor Osimhen’s superb goal for Napoli vs AS Roma. Chris Smalling… pic.twitter.com/7M1qAefhJ0
— Kyama ⚽ (@Elijahkyama) October 26, 2022