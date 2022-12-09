Brazil Samba Boys Aiming to Dance their way past Croatia

Brazil have definitely lite up the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with flicks, skills, finesse and of course plenty of Samba goals taking control as one of the outright favorites in the tournament.
Many will point to Cameroon’s win over them in the final group stage game, but, rule opponents will rule out Brazil on the basis of that defeat and at their own peril.
Neymar who has missed the last two group games through injury, return to find the back of the net when the Selecao completely dazzled South Korea in the first half, where they scored four goals.
Today’s opponent won’t be a walk in the park and Tite knows this; Croatia are not South Korea, with no disrespect to the Asian team.
The 2018 finalist’s won’t be easily overwhelmed, as they are among the few teams still unbeaten in this tournament and have only conceded just two goals.
Ivan Perisic has really been inspiring for Croatia, pulling the strings in attack with a goal and two assists.
Croatia’s main strength is in their Midfield though, as the trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic have very rich experience and are in their third World Cup tournament together.
At the back, there is a balance of experience and youth with the combination of Dejan Lovren and 20 year-old sensation Josko Gvardiol.
However if there is any team that can overwhelm Croatia, it will be this star studded Brazilian team led by their golden boy, Neymar Jr, who is duly supported by Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and an in form Richarlison, the Tottenham man is among this tournament’s top scorers – three goals.
The presence of Casemiro in midfield alongside Lucas Paqueta makes it easy for Neymar to operate as a no. 10 behind Richarlison, Vinicius jr and Raphinha.
While the experience of the Thiago Silva and Marquinhos has been important in keeping things tight at the back ensuring that Allison has nothing much to worry about.
Brazil are overwhelming favourites in this clash, but it will be worrying that all exits from the World Cup since 1990 has been at the hands of European oppositions, also Croatia have gone past the quarter-finals stage in all previous attempts and reached the final in 2018.