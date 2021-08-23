Brave Samuel Kalu returns for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 match against Angers after health Scare

Winger Samuel Kalu returned to action with Bordeaux after given the all clear by club doctors following a health scare in the Ligue 1 game against Marseille. Photo credit | girondins

Samuel Kalu returned to action for Bordeaux days after his health scare when he fainted during the league game against Marseille.

Kalu was cleared of any cardiac problem and resumed training with the rest of the team three days later.
He was handed a cameo in Bordeaux’s home game against Angers on Sunday.
The Winger played the final nine minutes of the league match and it eventually ended 1-1 at the Matmut Atlantique.
Vladimir Petkovic’s men took an early lead through Sekou Mara in the 10th minute, but wouldn’t see it out as they were pegged back. 33 year-old Romain Thomas levelled (38′) to force a first half draw.

 

Bordeaux are still searching for their first win of the season following Two draws and a loss.

