Brace for Oshoala in Barcelona’s whitewash of Rosengard

Asisat Oshoala scored a brace as Barcelona steamrolled past Rosengard 6-0 in their final group D encounter of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
Oshoala scored her brace inside 16 minutes (10′, 16′) to give Barcelona the lead against Rosengard, who are without a win and finished bottom of the group.
Osho Brace!! ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/V61WCSEPHP
— Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) December 21, 2022
She reached her previous best goal tally (4) from 2021, in Barcelona’s UWCL title winning season.
On the day, Barcelona closed out the first half, 3-0, after Mapi Leon added a third in stoppage time (45+3′).
Three different goalscorers Fridolina Rolfo (47′), Marta Torrejon (50′) and Irene Paredes (69′) rounded off the scoring.
Victory over the Swedish side moved Barcelona ahead of Bayern Munich in the standing on superior goal difference, but are tied on points.
Meanwhile, Rosengard also paraded a Nigerian, Halimotu Ayinde, who was introduced off the bench in the 60th minute. Her compatriot, Oshoala came off in the 81st minute.
Vicky Lopez, this year’s U17 Women’s World Cup best player, made history in the Champions League.
😍 At 16 years and 148 days old, Vicky López became the youngest player in Barcelona history to appear in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/hoTyLawhmk
— Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) December 22, 2022