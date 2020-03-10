Boxing Legend wants to buy Newcastle United

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather wants to prove exactly why he got his nickname and buy Newcastle United off of Mike Ashley.

Ashley has reportedly been trying to sell the club for the last few years, always just before or during a transfer window, and he may have found his man.

In an Q&A on Sunday the former five weight world boxing champions Mayweather revealed he’s ‘very interested’ in buying the Premier League club.

“In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team,” the 43-year-old told the moderator when asked if he was interested in buying the Magpies, “A hell of a team.

“If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know,” before the crowd cheered.

“I love Newcastle. Those guys like to party as hard as any city I have been to anywhere in the world. I met some of the players last year – and they are good guys. I am always open to new business opportunities and I love all sports, but I invest with my head not my heart.

“Investing with your heart is the quickest way to lose money. But if somebody put together a business plan and my people looking over it and went ‘Floyd that can make money’ then I would invest. Soccer might not be my game but I’ve got connections everywhere.”

Newcastle took a step in the right direction in their own fight at the weekend, as they battle to stay in the Premier League and against relegation.

culled from Sportbible