Boxing Day: Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars shares the spoils in Lafia

Kano Pillars held Nasarawa United to a goalless draw in Lafia during a rescheduled NPFL game on Thursday.

Nasarawa who are occupying the bottom of the log failed to get their second win of the season after ten matches.

The solid Miners only have their goalkeeper Mohammed Galadima to thank after he beat away a long range attempt by Rabiu Ali heading for the top corner into safety.

The hosts however failed to ask questions from Pillars all through the game as both side shared the spoils.

Nasarawa remain on the bottom of the log, while Pillars remains in 11th position, level on points with FC Ifeanyi Ubah in 10th position.