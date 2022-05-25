Bounce back win for Olisa Ndah’s Pirates

Orlando Pirates bounced back from the CAF Confederation Cup final defeat with a comprehensive 4-1 win against Maritzburg United in the PSL.
Tuesday night’s win was a boost for Pirates got their top three season’s objective back on track.
Number 49, Olisa Ndah was named in the starting XI and played the entire duration of his 19 league appearance.
Ndah was on of four at the back for the Buccaneers as the team rampaged the visitors.
It was one of such nights for Thembikosi Lorch who grabbed a goal and three assists in the win.
Lorch followed up his MOTM award performance with another standout show to help the team to within six points of climbing to second on the standings.
☠️ 🤴🏾 Man of the Match | Thembinkosi Lorch
⚽️ FT || @orlandopirates 4 – 1 @MaritzburgUtd
🥅 21' Lorch
🥅 42' Peprah
🥅 60' Hotto
🥅 70' Dlamini
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#Matchday #DStvPrem#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/wbC8IEC2we
— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) May 24, 2022