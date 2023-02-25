Bosso Warns Against Flying Eagles Complacency

Nigeria’s U20 MNT Coach, Ladan Bosso has warned his team against complacency when they face Mozambique.

Bosso charged the team to perform at their highest level in order to get a victory against the Mambas, and ensure progress in the CAF Under-20 AFCON quarter-final.

The teams will face off tonight in an all-important encounter, as they both need a win to ensure automatic qualification into the next round of the competition.

Mozambique having a point from their first two games, while Nigeria got their only win via the victory over Egypt.

Although Mozambique are bottom of the group, Bosso has stressed that the East Africans will not be underrated.

“Mozambique is not a pushover team because I saw their match against Egypt,” Bosso said during his interaction with the media.

“They played well and they’re determined so we don’t want to take chances. We have to go all out to get the maximum points.”