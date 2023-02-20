Bosso Accepts Fate after Flying Eagles Fumble in AFCON U20 Opener Against Senegal

After losing to Senegal in their opening match of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, on Sunday, Nigeria’s head coach Ladan Bosso says he has faith in his team to respond.
Nigeria suffered a 1-0 defeat in their Group A match against Senegal’s Teranga Cub, Souleymane Faye’s 40th minute goal separated the side.
Ahmed Abdullahi’s dismissal (90+6′) for a risky challenge forced the seven-time winners to play the final minutes with a man short.
Despite the loss, Bosso is adamant that the will bounce back and do well in the competition taking place in Egypt.
“We take advantage of tournaments like this in order to develop our level and work to fix our mistakes,” said Bosso in his post-match reaction.
“In the end, I trust the team and their ability to qualify for the next round, and that we will achieve our biggest goal, which is to reach the World Cup.”
Speaking ahead of the next match against host, Egypt, Bosso said the team will make up for their loss against Senegal.
“The next match is very difficult, especially since it will be against Egypt, the host country,” Bosso told reporters.
“Egypt draw against Mozambique will make it more difficult because their desire to win will multiply.”