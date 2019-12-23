Bordeaux ready to offload Samuel Kalu

Ojim Samuel Kalu of Bordeaux during the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Bordeaux at Parc Olympique on August 31, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Romain Biard/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

French Ligue 1 side, Girondins Bordeaux are looking to offload Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu in the January transfer window, according to Eurosport.

Kalu has struggled for for this season, starting only one out of Bordeaux’s last four Ligue 1 games and has scored once in 18 appearances so far this term.

 

Eurosport reports that Bordeaux are willing to listen to offers for the Nigerian.

 

Real Betis and Hertha Berlin are believed to be interested in the 22 year-old Winger.

