Bordeaux ready to offload Samuel Kalu

French Ligue 1 side, Girondins Bordeaux are looking to offload Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu in the January transfer window, according to Eurosport.

Kalu has struggled for for this season, starting only one out of Bordeaux’s last four Ligue 1 games and has scored once in 18 appearances so far this term.

Rainy day ? Still training day ! pic.twitter.com/naHgKHUi9g — Girondins English (@girondins_en) December 13, 2019

Eurosport reports that Bordeaux are willing to listen to offers for the Nigerian.

Real Betis and Hertha Berlin are believed to be interested in the 22 year-old Winger.