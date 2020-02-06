Bordeaux Manager Sousa Gives Update on Samuel Kalu’s Injury Return Date

Bordeaux Manager, Paulo Sousa has emphatically warned Samuel Kalu over his attitude and lack of professionalism to work.

Kalu, 22, was almost sanctioned by Bordeaux last month after returning late to France following the New Year break.

The Nigeria international was left out of Bordeaux’s 20-man provisional list for yesterday’s game at the Stade Francis-Le Ble owing to fitness issues.

Speaking at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Brest on Wednesday, Sousa said Kalu risked being axed from the team if he doesn’t change his mental attitude in terms of commitment to training.

“Samuel Kalu cannot yet train normally with the group, he has a knee problem,” the manager was quoted by Girondins33.

“We did an exam (MRI) and he has nothing, but he is in pain and cannot train He just started running again yesterday (Monday), so we have to reinstate him.”

“But we are waiting for him to change his mental attitude and his level of commitment in training to have a place to play again on the team.

“He does not change his mentality; there is no place for him during our matches. But it is the same for the others.”

The Super Eagles forward has scored only a goal from 19 appearances in all competitions for Bordeaux this season.

Iwobi trusts in Ancelotti to ‘Bring the Best’ out of Him

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi has admitted that his target is to deliver the goods for Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Ancelotti was installed as the Toffees’boss in December after replacing interim coach Duncan Ferguson following the sacking of Marcos Silva.

Iwobi’s hopes of making early impression was cut short, after picking up a hamstring injury after just 11 minutes in a league meeting with Arsenal.

The Super Eagles star would then miss the first six league games of the new manager’s reign but returned to the starting line-up at Watford last weekend.

Iwobi says he hopes to become a regular under Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

“I’ve never been injured before and I’m thinking ‘why against Arsenal?’ and ‘why when there is a new manager watching?” Iwobi told Liverpool Echo.

“And the way he (Ancelotti) plays, it suits me, I don’t have to stay out on the left, I can come inside and drift in so it does suit my playing style.

“But at the end of the day, it’s what is best for the team and however I can help them what qualities I can bring to the team, and I feel Carlo is able to bring the best out of me.”

“With me, wherever I’m told to play – right-back, centre-back but hopefully not! – I will still try and do my best. I’m enjoying it on the left so far.”

The 23-year-old joined Everton last summer in a £40 million deal from Arsenal.

He has made 17 appearances in the league thus far, seeing the back of the net once.