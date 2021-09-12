Bordeaux lose at home against RC Lens, both Kalu and Maja missing

Bordeaux Head Coach Vladimir Petkovic during the Ligue 1 match against Lens at Stade Matmut Atlantique. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Both Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja were missing from Girondins Bordeaux squad that faced RC Lens on Sunday.

Kalu is still in quarantine following his Covid-19 result during the international assignment with Nigeria while Maja was sidelined with a back injury.
It was a tough afternoon for Bordeaux as they lost at home through Florian Sotoca’s stoppage time penalty.
They fought from two goals down, Ricardo Mangas (60′) and Jean Onana (88′) cancelling out first half goals from Gale Kakuta (39′) and Facundo Medina (43′).
The defeat leaves Vladimir Petkovic’s side bottom of the standings with no win after five round of matches.

 

 

Arokodare on 5-game goal drought as Amiens suffer another defeat

Forward Tosin Arokodare attempts to beat his marker during the Ligue 2 match between Amiens and Rodez on Saturday. Photo credit | IG (amiensscfootball)

Amiens are winless at home in the League this season and the 1-0 defeat to Rodez took that run to four games, Tosin Arokodare came off the bench in the second half of the encounter.

Arokodare, who was 63rd minute substitute, couldn’t break his goalless run either, failing to impact the game from the bench in his fifth game.
The 20 year-old has a gaol to his name this season, scored on his league debut for the team.
He is now five games without a goal and Amiens have recorded just one win in the league.
Philippe Hinschberger’s side have managed just five points from a possible 21 leaving them in 16 spot on the log.

