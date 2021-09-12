Bordeaux lose at home against RC Lens, both Kalu and Maja missing

Both Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja were missing from Girondins Bordeaux squad that faced RC Lens on Sunday.
Kalu is still in quarantine following his Covid-19 result during the international assignment with Nigeria while Maja was sidelined with a back injury.
It was a tough afternoon for Bordeaux as they lost at home through Florian Sotoca’s stoppage time penalty.
They fought from two goals down, Ricardo Mangas (60′) and Jean Onana (88′) cancelling out first half goals from Gale Kakuta (39′) and Facundo Medina (43′).
The defeat leaves Vladimir Petkovic’s side bottom of the standings with no win after five round of matches.