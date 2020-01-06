Bordeaux Can’t Wait to Have Kalu Back – Sousa

Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa says he can’t wait to have Samuel Kalu back in his team as they push for a place in Europe at the end of the season.

Kalu, who is still sorting out his traveling documents, has not returned to his base in France.

Sousa told a press conference after Bordeaux’s 2-0 defeat of Le Mans in a French Cup that Kalu is yet to rejoin the club after the Christmas break and hopes he returns as soon as the club resume Ligue 1 action this weekend when they host Lyon.

“I hope to recover the important players like Samuel Kalu, that he arrives as quickly as possible.

“In the last game, he started to be influential in one on one, in his ability to create opportunities in the creative zones,” said Sousa.

The Nigerian has featured in 16 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux this term, starting twelve and has netted just once in the process.