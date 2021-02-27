Bordeaux 1-2 Metz : Samuel Kalu scores but no Party in Bordeaux

Samuel Kalu was Bordeaux’s best performer and he got his name on the score sheet, but couldn’t help his side avoid defeat at home to Metz in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Kalu returned to the starting line up for Bordeaux for a second consecutive game and he came up big in the opening minutes.

His first time volley from a Youssouf Sabaly cross inside the 18 yard box, was aided by the upright as the host took the lead.

However Bordeaux have struggled this season, hovering in mid-table, and their defence have been largely culpable.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s side were winless in five games across all competitions heading into Saturday’s tie and with the game winding down they started to show signs of that achilles heel.

First, Thomas Delaine (72′) brought the sides level with a fine shot from outside the box, with the defenders ball watching.

Then Vagner Dias (90+1′) skipped his marker to tap home at the far end and secure Metz all three points.

On the day Samuel Kalu filled the stats sheet in attack and contributed meaningfully in his defensive duties.

He registered more shots (4) than any other player and completed five dribbles. The winger attempted three tackles and two aerial duels.

However he lost possession 10 times, which was three more than any other player did on the day.

The Nigerian has scored four times of his 16 league appearances in what has been a difficult season.

Bordeaux are winless in six games and next face League champions Paris Saint-German at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique.