Bonke out, Peseiro could make unpopular selection against Ecuador

Chiamaka Madu may get a starter’s shirt on Thursday against Ecuador, in Nigeria’s final test game before the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.
With the injury situation in the Midfield department of the team, head Coach Jose Peseiro will be without the only DM in the squad, Innocent Bonke.
Madu came off the bench against Mexico as a second half substitute for Cyriel Dessers in a tactical decision.
His impact was minimal as Nigeria went on to lose 2-1 courtesy a William Troost-Ekong owngoal.
This time around through, the 25 year-old Midfielder has been predicted to fill in for Bonke and the Rivers United player has been putting in the work in training.
“Midfielder Innocent Bonke is unlikely to play any part in Thursday’s session, but home –based professional Chiamaka Madu, who saw action in the second period against the El Tri, has been working assiduously hard to step up to the plate in the former’s absence.”
The invitation of NPFL players divided opinion and their performance against Mexico further deepened the conversation around the quality in the Nigeria top flight league.