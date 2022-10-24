Bonke delivers for Lorient, who stretch unbeaten run

FC Lorient were without Terem Moffi at the weekend but the Brittany based team still had a Nigerian to count on and Bonke Innocent came through.
Bonke got another run out for Lorient in Ligue 1 at the weekend in the trip to Troyes.
The Defensive midfielder got a rare goal contribution in the match as Lorient continued their impressive form this season.
Unbeaten in their last seven matches heading into Sunday’s game, but had dropped points – goalless draw against Reims – in the previous league game.
The visitors had to come from behind twice, first in the 50th minute cancelling out an own goal conceded in the 34th minute.
Stephane Diarra scored the leveler from an Innocent Bonke assist, but the latter would be replaced just after the hour mark.
Soon after the goal, Lorient were behind again, Rony Lopes put the hosts ahead for the second time.
With just nine minutes left on the clock, Quentin Boisgard found the back of the net and leveled up for Les Merlus again.
Draws in back to back games means Lorient drop to third in the table after 12 rounds of games.