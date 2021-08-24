Bonke celebrates Malmo’s UEFA Champions League qualification

Despite losing 2-1 in their second-leg, Malmo FF beat Ludogorets to the UEFA Champions League group stage ticket, a big night for Innocent Bonke and his teammates.
Bonke played the entire duration of the game and Malmo held on just long enough to go through 3-2 on aggregate.
Ludogorets came off the block firing, well aware of the task at hand following a 2-0 first-leg defeat.
Anton Nedyalkov put the hosts ahead in the opening 10 minutes of the game, but Malmo responded before the break.
Veljko Birmancevic levelled (42′) after the had been denied a goal by VAR just six minutes after going behind.
There would be no more goal action until the hour mark and the hosts doubled from the spot. Pieros Sotiriou restored Ludogorets’ lead but it wasn’t enough to force a draw at least.
