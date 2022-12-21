Players Abroad Boniface scores in Cup debut, Royal Union SG advance to Semis By Adebanjo - December 21, 2022 0 64 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Victor Boniface celebrates his goal. Photo | Twitter (UnionStGilloise) Royale Union SG have marched into the last four of the Belgian Cup, in a victory inspired by summer signing Victor Boniface. Boniface made his first Cup appearance for the club and marked the occasion with a goal. The 23 year-old Forward put away the game’s first real opportunity. He opened scoring in the 11th minute against Oostende at the Stade Joseph Marien. However, the lead did not last long as the visitors responded seven minutes later through their 22 year-old French defender Theo Ndicka Matam. Neither sides threatened to alter the scoreline in the first half afterwards, but after the interval, although the visitors controlled the play it was the hosts who would eventual break the deadlock. Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra struck in the 85th minute to win the game for Union – his third goal in two Cup games for the side.