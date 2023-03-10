Players AbroadWorld Football Boniface Painting Europa League With Goals alongside Rashford By Joseph Obisesan - March 10, 2023 0 78 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Union's Victor Boniface. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is currently tearing up the Europa League. Boniface is the joint-highest goal scorer of the competition alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. The 22 year-old netted a brace in Royale Union St-Gilloise’s 3-3 away draw at Union Berlin in their first-leg encounter of the Europa League round of 16 tie. He opened the scoring in the six-goal thriller in the 28th minute and scored his side’s last in the 72nd minute of the thrilling encounter before being taken off in the 86th minute. Top scorers in the 2022/2023 Europa League so far: 5 Goals Marcus Rashford (Man United) Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise) 4 Goals Vitinha (Braga) Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) Robin Knocke (Union Berlin) Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) Ángel Di María (Juventus)