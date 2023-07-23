Boniface Off to Pre-season Camp with Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen has secured the services of forward, Victor Boniface, in an exciting transfer move.
Boniface, 22, joined the German club after one season with Belgian Pro League side, Union St. Gilloise.
The Forward, who will don jersey number 22, signed a five-year contract, cementing his commitment to the club until 2028.
Last season Boniface had a stellar camapign with Union SG, including in the Europa League where he caught the eye of the Leverkusen management.
He score one of the best goals of the season against Leverkusen in the knock-out round, albeit the German side progressed over two legs.
Simon Rolfes, Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director, expressed his excitement and enthusiasm in having Victor Boniface as part of the club.
“We’ve had Victor Boniface on our radar for a long time,” Rolfes told the club’s official website.
“His performance in a direct duel then absolutely confirmed our positive assessment.
“Victor is a very present center forward who is difficult to play and who poses a challenge for every defender just because of his physicality. In addition, he is also fast and technically adept.”