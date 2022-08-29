Boniface off the mark at Royal Union SG

Victor Boniface opened his goal account for Royal Union SG in the win against Anderlecht.

Boniface found the back early and in his second appearance for the club since his move from Bodo/Glimt this summer.

The 23 year-old Nigeria made his debut against Kortrijk, getting Sixty-seven minutes in home win.

On Sunday, Boniface blasted straight into the net, two minutes into the game after picking up a pass from Bart Nieuwkoop.

Anderlecht leveled ten minutes later through Michael Murillo and looked like they could close the half with the scoreline same, but it was not to be.

Nieuwkoop was once again the provider as Union SG got a second goal, putting Dante Vanzeir on mark to restoring the side’s lead.

Next up for Karel Geraerts’ side is a midweek game, on the road, against Alhassan Yusuf’s Royal Antwerp.