Boniface Nets Brace in Victory Against Darmstadt

Fussball, Bundesliga, Deutschland, Herren, Saison 2023/2024, 2. Spieltag, Borussia Park Mˆnchengladbach, Bor. Mˆnchengladbach - Bayer Leverkusen 0:3 Jubel Victor Boniface LEV nach seinem Tor zum 0:1. Jubel, Freude, Aktion. DFB/DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO *** Football, Bundesliga, Germany, Men, Season 2023 2024, 2 Matchday, Borussia Park Mˆnchengladbach, Bor Mˆnchengladbach Bayer Leverkusen 0 3 Cheer Victor Boniface LEV after his goal to 0 1 Cheer, Joy, Action DFB DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO

Latest Super Eagles invitee and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface netted his second consecutive brace as they thrashed Darmstadt 5-1 in the Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Boniface had previously scored a brace in Leverkusen’s 3-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old opened scoring on 21 minutes with a superb strike.
He added his second of the game a minute after the hour mark.

Boniface has registered four goals and one assist in five league appearances for Xabi Alonso’s team.

 

Bayer Leverkusen will face defending champions Bayern Munich in their next league game after the international break.

