Boniface Nets Brace in Victory Against Darmstadt

Latest Super Eagles invitee and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface netted his second consecutive brace as they thrashed Darmstadt 5-1 in the Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Boniface had previously scored a brace in Leverkusen’s 3-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old opened scoring on 21 minutes with a superb strike.

He added his second of the game a minute after the hour mark.

Boniface has registered four goals and one assist in five league appearances for Xabi Alonso’s team.

Bayer Leverkusen will face defending champions Bayern Munich in their next league game after the international break.