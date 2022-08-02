Boniface makes Surprise Transfer to Belgium

Victor Boniface has made a surprise mid-season move from Bodo/Glimt to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Jupiler League.
The Forward joined Union SG on a four-year deal with the option of a further year, the transfer was completed on Tuesday.
Boniface cost the Belgian side €2 million, four years after he joined the Norwegian champions from the Real Sapphire academy in Nigeria.
So far this season, the 21 year-old has 6 goals in the Eliteserien and has 5 goals in 4 appearances this campaign in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.
In a club statement, Boniface was confirmed as the team’s seventh incoming transfer and the third Attacker acquired this season.
The Statement recalled the Nigerian’s impact for Bodo/Glimt and his abilities.