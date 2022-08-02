Boniface makes Surprise Transfer to Belgium

Victor Boniface was unveiled as Union SG player on Tuesday. Photo | rusg

Victor Boniface has made a surprise mid-season move from Bodo/Glimt to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Jupiler League.

The Forward joined Union SG on a four-year deal with the option of a further year, the transfer was completed on Tuesday.

 

Boniface cost the Belgian side €2 million, four years after he joined the Norwegian champions from the Real Sapphire academy in Nigeria.
So far this season, the 21 year-old has 6 goals in the Eliteserien and has 5 goals in 4 appearances this campaign in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.
In a club statement, Boniface was confirmed as the team’s seventh incoming transfer and the third Attacker acquired this season.
The Statement recalled the Nigerian’s impact for Bodo/Glimt and his abilities.

 

“…With his Norwegian club, he not only won 2 league titles, but also qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League, notably beating Roma (6-1) and Celtic (1-3).”
Union SG finished as runners-up in the Jupiler League last season, and will compete in the UCL where they’ll face Rangers in the third qualifying round of the tournament.
They face Rangers Today and will return to action in the Jupiler League on August 6 against Mechelen.

