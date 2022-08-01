Boniface continues Goal scoring Streak

Victor Boniface continued his scoring streak over the weekend with a brace in Bodo/Glimt 2-1 win against Aalesund in the Eliteserien.
In the last nine games, the Striker has scored Eight times taking his goal tally this season to 13 goals across all competitions.
At the weekend Boniface netted a first-half brace, finding the back of the net either side of Kristoffer Odemarksbakken’s 32nd minute strike.
The win brings Glimt’s streak to four games and and moves them to third in the standings after 16 rounds of matches.
Boost for Ebiye and Relegation battling Tromso
Moses Ebiye was as a second half substitute in Tromso’s 3-0 win against Sandefjord.
Ebiye played in the final 18 minutes of the encounter as Tromso continue their charge to avoid the drop from the Eliteserien.
The Nigerian forward has made 14 appearances this season and contributed 2 goals, but it has been a difficult campaign this term.
Tromso are 14th – the highest relegation spot – in the 16-team division and have picked just 16 points from 14 round of games.
A poor run of form in their last five games has seen them pick just five points from a possible 15.