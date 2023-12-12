Boniface Assists as Leverkusen stays Unbeaten

Following his fourth award for Bundesliga Rookie of the Season on Friday, Victor Boniface provided his sixth league assist of the season as Bayer Leverkusen drew at the MHPArena on Sunday.
Although VfB Stuttgart took the lead 5 minutes before half-time through Christian Fuhrich, it wasn’t long into the second half before Boniface’s cross would find Florian Wirtz who put Bayer level in the 47th minute.
And the spoils were shared after the final whistle.
This result puts Xabi Alonso’s team 4 points clear of local landlords, Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand.
Bayer Leverkusen are still unbeaten in all competitions with 19 wins and 3 draws in 22 games in all competitions.
As for Victor Boniface, its now 8 goals and 6 assists in the league with his overall numbers being 14 goals and 7 assists in 21 appearances.