Bonaventure deserved to be awarded a penalty – Phillipe Clement

Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement has reacted to the performance of his team in their Europa league round of 32 first leg outing against Manchester United on Thursday.

The Belgian side were forced to a 1-1 draw in front of their home crowd , after Anthony Martial cancelled out Dennis Bonaventure’s 15th minutes opener .

Paul Clement believed his side were unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty that could have swung the tie back into their favor, after Manchester United’s goalkeeper appeared to have fouled Bonaventure in the 18 yard box.

“For me, it’s a clear penalty. In some countries it’s a red card, I don’t know how you see it in England. If you go with two feet against the leg of somebody, it’s a red card.”

“For a team like Brugge to beat Manchester United, you need circumstances to go your way, and it didn’t go our way.” Clement told reporters after the game .

Bonaventure and his teammates will attempt to turn the tie around when the travel to Old Trafford for the return next week.