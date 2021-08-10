Bologna boss Mihajlovic could hand Kingsley Michael Coppa Italia action

Siniša Mihajlovic might have a big say on the future of Young midfielder Kingsley Michael but until then the latter has continued to enjoy minutes in pre-season with I Rossoblù.

Michael featured in the friendlies against Liverpool and Pandense that held the last couple of weeks, although there’s a strong chance he could be shipped out on his fourth loan spell.

At the weekend the 21 year-old came off the bench at the hour mark in the 4-2 pre-season win over Pordenone.

The Nigerian has only played one competitive game for Bologna in the Serie A and could decide to wait until 2023, a year before his contract runs out, to decide on the direction of his career.

Meanwhile, Mihajlovic is back with his players at the Niccolò Galli technical center ahead of the first game of the season, in the round of 32 Italian Cup fixture against Ternana.