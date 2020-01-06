Boboye Revels in Immediate impact at Akwa United, Sets Winning Target

Akwa united Head Coach Kennedy Boboye said he’s not getting carried away with the recent run of wins since his appointment.

Boboye told www.brila.net that he is ‘very focused’ but wants the team to keep the run – currently 4 straight wins – and make it five on the bounce.

“I just want to be calm and be on the ground for now till I get what i want,” the Coach said.

“When it turns 5 over 5, that’s my target. I just want to wait till next Wednesday by the Grace of God, He’ll crown our efforts and we’ll win.”