Boboye Boasts Ahead of Ifeanyi Ubah FC Clash – Boboye

Head Coach of Akwa United Kennedy Boboye says the team are ready for the league game against FC Ifeanyi Ubah after a difficult week.

Akwa United were involved in a ghastly motor accident on their way to Kaduna for NPFL Matchday 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars.

The match which was later postponed by the league organizers in order to allow the Federation cup winners to recover from the tragic moments.

Akwa United will now take on FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium this Wednesday and coach Kennedy Boboye says his boys are fully ready for clash.

“The memories of that terrible accident is now behind us and from what I saw in the two training sessions we had in preparation for this match, I can say that my players are courageous and determined to go all out for a win”.

“We have done our best to make our home a fortress, and we cannot afford to drop points at home, that is why we must give our all in every match we play especially here at the Nest of Champions.

“Ifeanyi Ubah will come here for a fight but we are ready to do our best to ensure we carry the day,” Boboye told the club’s media team.

Sixth placed Akwa United are on 23 points from 14 matches comprising six wins, five draws and three loses.

Boboye’s men have enjoyed an impressive run of form at the Nest of Champions with five victories and two draws in their opening seven home matches.