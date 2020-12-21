Blame NFF for Rohr’s $2m Sack Clause, they Betrayed Oliseh and Amunike – Amokachi

Daniel Amokachi has criticized the Nigeria Football Federation over its treatment of Nigerian Coaches and the FA’s pricey sack clause in Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr’s contract.

Amokachi described the current NFF leadership as a failure during his show, Bull’s Pit, on Brila FM.

The former Super Eagles Coach was particularly critical of the preferential treatment Rohr has enjoyed but previous Coaches of Nigerian origin were denied.

Gernot Rohr signed a contract extension in 2020 with a $2million severance clause inserted in the new deal.

The new deal caused an outrage due to Nigeria’s shortcomings at the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON, where the team was expected to do better.

“For the administration to bring somebody like (Sunday) Oliseh and not give him time because he’s Nigerian and they let him go,” Amokachi said.

“To bring in somebody like (Emmanuel) Amunike and not giving him time then they let him go. Then you bring a new Coach where those two Coaches are far better than him; pedigree-wise and portfolio-wise.

“But still they gave the missionary a lot of money, $60,000 plus with all the bonuses, if they play two matches in a month, then you’re talking over $100,000. And then at the end of day you put a $2m clause on a coach that has never won anything.”

He continued, “A coach that came from Burkina Faso to Tunisia then to Nigeria and you put a $2m clause, that’s the first time I’m hearing such.

“If you were bringing Guardiola you can put $10m if he says he wants it because you know who he is; he has won laurels.

“But for a coach that has not done anything, not achieved anything and you put a $2m clause? There’s a lot of failure in that.”

Amokachi expressed his disappointment with the FA and its conduct and rates it low.

“I’ll not rate them (NFF) out of 10, but all this things I’ve broken down will tell anybody with common sense where I’m coming from.”