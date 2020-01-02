Bilic backs Ajayi after Defender’s Owngoal cost Baggies top spot

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has played down the impact of Semi Ajayi’s own goal in their 1-1 result with Leeds United on New Year’s Day.

Ajayi opened the scoring for West Brom at the Hawthorns within two minutes into the game, before he cancelled out the strike when he scored an goal in the 56th minutes.

Speaking to reporters after the Bilic said both sides deserved something from the game.

“We should be proud. It wasn’t a beautiful game, but it was a very intense one with a lot of set-pieces.

“We created more than enough chances, we started great but sometimes when you go in front you take a step and try to shore things up. Leeds had the ball but we coped with that and we had a great chance to go two up before half-time. But it was a fair result.” He said.

West Brom will now turn attention to their third round FA Cup clash with Charlton on Sunday.